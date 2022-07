ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -Enfield Police effected the arrest of a Springfield convicted felon Sunday.

Police told Western Mass News that Raul Cardona was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber pistol, about 230 decks of heroin/fentanyl, and $2,495.

Cardona was held on a bond of $100,000.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.