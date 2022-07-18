Fair Share for Massachusetts canvasses in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fair Share for Massachusetts gathered to canvass Sunday at Pulaski Park in Northampton.

The group went door-to-door to spread the word about the November 8th ballot initiative.

President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Max Page, explained what exactly the Fair Share Amendment is and how it would affect our schools.

“What it would do is make our tax system fair by asking the wealthiest, the very wealthiest people who make over a million dollars a year, pay a little bit more with all the proceeds, up to two billion dollars a year, going to public schools, public higher education, roads, bridges and public transportation.”

Max also said the initiative will help move Massachusetts towards debt-free higher education.

The group plans on canvassing throughout the region in the coming weeks.

