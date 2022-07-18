Severe threat through the evening; A stretch of high heat and humidity starts Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tropical feel outside today has given us the threat for heavy rain. Scattered showers with downpours continue through the evening with some thunderstorms in the mix as well. Any thunderstorms that develop today have the potential of becoming severe with straight-line wind gusts to 60mph and may also produce a short-lived tornado. Heavy rain is also expected, which could cause localized street flooding. Our lack of sunshine so far today, may help inhibit storm formation and just keep us dealing with the heavy rain/flood risk.

A cold front moves through tonight, bringing an end to showers and thunderstorms by midnight. Skies clear out from west to east overnight and we keep a healthy breeze shifting southwest, then west through sunrise. Temperatures stay warm with lows falling into the 60s. Dew points only lower slightly, so expect a humid feel to continue.

Our first heat wave of the season looks to be on tap this week and possibly begins Tuesday. Temperatures warm fast with good sunshine on tap and highs climb to around 90 in the afternoon. Humidity remains high throughout the week and we don’t look to see any relief until the end of the week.

The hottest day this week should be Wednesday with highs reaching lower to middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains high, so the heat index may climb into the upper 90s-prompting a possible heat advisory. Wednesday also features a lot of sun and little breeze, so prolonged time outside could become dangerous.

While Thursday looks hot again, humidity gets higher ahead of a cold front that will likely bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms. Temps may still hit 90 in the early afternoon, shortly followed by a severe weather risk-another likely First Alert Weather Day.

Storms wrap up Thursday night and humidity lowers for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may max out again in the lower 90s both days with some sunshine. Humidity rises again over the weekend and a few showers and storms are possible late Sunday and Monday.

