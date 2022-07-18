Irish Heritage night celebrated at Valley Blue Sox game

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Valley Blue Sox played at MacKenzie Stadium in Holyoke Sunday.

The theme was Irish Heritage. To celebrate, a pregame ceremony was held along with activities including Irish step dancing and music.

Tyler Descheneaux, general manager of the Blue Sox, explained how they decided on the theme.

“There’s a huge Irish presence here in Holyoke, so every year they have a giant parade for Saint Patricks’s Day and we figured we’d try and get the community culture together and keep that going for tonight,” he said.

Fans of all ages we’re happy to be back at MacKenzie Stadium. Fan Daniel Brown told Western Mass News what going out to a baseball game means to him.

“COVID like locked everybody in, coming out to a game like this just opens it to bringing out the kids to go see a baseball game of tradition and stuff like that,” he shared.

The game started just after 5 p.m. and wrapped up around 9:00 p.m.

