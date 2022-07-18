Advertisement

Jury selection begins in deadly 2019 crash in New Hampshire

Volodymyr Zhukovsky
Volodymyr Zhukovsky(Western Mass News / WMUR / File)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
(WGGB/WSHM) - Jury selection begins in the trial of the West Springfield man accused of causing a crash that killed seven people back in 2019.

Volodymyr Zhukovsky faces multiple charges in connection with the New Hampshire crash including negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Jury selection is expected to last through Friday.

Next monday, the jury will visit the site of the crash in the town of Randolph before the trial officially begins on Tuesday, July 26.

