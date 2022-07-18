Ninth annual motorcycle run benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The ninth annual Breathe Free Ride Hard motorcycle run was held Sunday.

The event raised money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Riders and passengers rode to and from the Chicopee Moose Lodge. After the ride, participants attended an after-party full of food, contests, raffles, vendors, and live entertainment.

Co-founders of the event Michele Alves and Teresa Ross, explained why this event is so personal to them.

“I personally have family with Cystic Fibrosis which is a genetic disease, it affects the lungs and the digestive system so basically it’s like drowning without water for them on a daily basis,” they said.

The after party ended around 6:00 Sunday evening.

