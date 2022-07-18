Advertisement

Police investigating overnight shooting in Holyoke

Holyoke Police patch(Western Mass News)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place on North Summer Street around 2 a.m.

Officials were on scene investigating until around 6:30 a.m. but the scene has since cleared.

No word on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

