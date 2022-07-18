Police looking for Charlemont man that assaulted a person and fled

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are looking for an unnamed man in Charlemont that assaulted a person and ran away just before 6:00 Sunday evening.

Massachusetts State Police said the suspect is known to police and was associated with the victim.

State Police told Western Mass News Charlemont Police requested Airwing support. The Airwing support was suspended just before 8:00 p.m. due to logistical reasons.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.