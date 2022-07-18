Springfield Comic Con coming to MassMutual Center this Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend, the MassMutual Center will host Springfield’s first Comic Con convention.

“Years ago, I went to Comic Con in Las Vegas, so I think that it’s pretty cool it’s coming here,” said Bobby Lemelin.

Saturday’s Springfield Comic Con event comes to the MassMutual Center just a week after a four-day Comic Con convention drew big crows in Hartford. However, Springfield’s Comic Con will be different, run by Incredible Conventions, and it will be the city’s first after being cancelled two years in a row due to COVID-19.

“It’s costuming and play and so basically, we do we have cosplay guests who judge the cosplay contest and is usually veteran cosplayers who have been in the game for a while,” said Samantha Schaefer with Incredible Conventions.

Schaefer told Western Mass News what else guests can expect.

“Costuming groups, so Ghostbusters will be there, 501st Legion, which is like a Star Wars costuming group, and a Star Trek costuming group. There is going to be movie trucks, the Pizza Planet truck from Toy Story and the Gothic Police vehicle from Batman,” Schaefer added.

We found some fans very excited that Comic Con is coming to western Massachusetts.

“It’s good for the community, for the kids, ya know. Too much negative going on. It’s good to see positive, positive environment going on for the community,” said Juan Hernandez and Marvin Ortega

Besides attending and dressing in costumes, what are some people’s favorite parts?

“People watching is definitely the best part of Comic Con,” said Travis Posey.

The event will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

