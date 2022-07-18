Advertisement

Springfield crews respond to house fire on Powell Avenue

Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 5:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the home.
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Powell Avenue Monday evening for reports of a house fire.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 5:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the home.

According to a Springfield Fire official, all companies are operating at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The tenants of Springfield Gardens apartments in Springfield have been continuously reached out...
Attorney for Springfield Gardens apartments addresses living condition concerns
Storms end late tonight, then the heat builds for a long stretch
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Easthampton Firefighter Nicholas Tillman has been arrested and accused of placing two secret...
Easthampton firefighter accused of recording female coworkers
This weekend, the MassMutual Center will host Springfield’s first Comic Con.
Springfield Comic Con coming to MassMutual Center this Saturday