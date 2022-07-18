Advertisement

Springfield to open cooling centers

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials have announced that cooling centers will be opening due to anticipated hot weather this week.

The centers will be open from Tuesday through Friday and a mask advisory will be in place for those wishing to use a center.

In addition to the locations listed below, residents can seek relief from the heat at one of the city’s neighborhood libraries, the mall, or senior centers.

SITEADDRESSDAYS AND HOURS
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center1476 Roosevelt AvenueTuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
Senior Center in the North End310 Plainfield StreetTuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
Mason Square Library Community Room765 State StreetTuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
Hungry Hill Senior Center773 Liberty StreetTuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
Myrtle Street Park117 Main StreetTuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center1187 ½ Parker StreetTuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
South End Community Center99 Marble StreetTuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.

