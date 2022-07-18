Springfield to open cooling centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials have announced that cooling centers will be opening due to anticipated hot weather this week.

The centers will be open from Tuesday through Friday and a mask advisory will be in place for those wishing to use a center.

In addition to the locations listed below, residents can seek relief from the heat at one of the city’s neighborhood libraries, the mall, or senior centers.

SITE ADDRESS DAYS AND HOURS Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 1476 Roosevelt Avenue Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22

10 am to 6 p.m. Senior Center in the North End 310 Plainfield Street Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22

10 am to 6 p.m. Mason Square Library Community Room 765 State Street Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22

10 am to 6 p.m. Hungry Hill Senior Center 773 Liberty Street Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22

10 am to 6 p.m. Myrtle Street Park 117 Main Street Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22

10 am to 6 p.m. Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center 1187 ½ Parker Street Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22

10 am to 6 p.m. South End Community Center 99 Marble Street Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22

10 am to 6 p.m.

