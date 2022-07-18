Springfield to open cooling centers
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials have announced that cooling centers will be opening due to anticipated hot weather this week.
The centers will be open from Tuesday through Friday and a mask advisory will be in place for those wishing to use a center.
In addition to the locations listed below, residents can seek relief from the heat at one of the city’s neighborhood libraries, the mall, or senior centers.
|SITE
|ADDRESS
|DAYS AND HOURS
|Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
|1476 Roosevelt Avenue
|Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
|Senior Center in the North End
|310 Plainfield Street
|Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
|Mason Square Library Community Room
|765 State Street
|Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
|Hungry Hill Senior Center
|773 Liberty Street
|Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
|Myrtle Street Park
|117 Main Street
|Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
|Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center
|1187 ½ Parker Street
|Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
|South End Community Center
|99 Marble Street
|Tuesday, July 19 through Friday, July 22
10 am to 6 p.m.
