Town by Town: July 18th

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Holyoke, and Amherst.

Massachusetts State Police are gearing up to give free car seat help for parents in Chicopee Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police took to Twitter to announce that they will be in the Walmart parking lot on Memorial Drive Tuesday to provide free child car seat installations.

Certified MSP car seat technicians will be there from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This program is funded in part through the Child Passenger Safety Equipment Grant.

Over in Holyoke, Holyoke Community College kicked off their free, one-month, intensive line-cook training course at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute Monday.

Western Mass News was told that the program is designed for those already in the restaurant industry who want to upgrade their skills, as well as unemployed or underemployed individuals interested in starting a new career.

In Amherst, the 31st and final KO Festival of Performance began Monday.

This year, the event will include two productions focused around the theme of “Stepping Up and Stepping Back,” plus a story slam and the return of a favorite personal narrative workshop.

This season’s events will take place on the Hampshire College campus, with indoor events in the mainstage theatre in Emily Dickinson Hall, and an outdoor event that will begin with a guided walk from Emily Dickinson Hall to an outdoor performance site at the Hampshire College Farm Center.

