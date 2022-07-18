Updates on the hours-long fire alarm ringing in Springfield apartment complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A fire alarm went off for seven hours Saturday at the Pine Street apartment complex in Springfield.

Tenants desperately waited for the noise to stop. Some residents had to leave their homes just to find relief from the loud noise. One resident walks us through the noise and who they went to get it shut off.

“I still hear it ringing. I still hear it ringing. It was just a regular fire alarm. And it just going on for hours. And we complained to the emergency contact number they gave us. The guy was nowhere to be found,” a resident said.

Western Mass News found out the complex is owned by the Springfield Housing Authority.

Western Mass News called the emergency contact number to get answers on why tenants waited so long. We have yet to hear back.

As of now, the fire alarm has stopped ringing.

