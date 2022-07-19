Dangerous heat/humidity on tap Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hot, humid and breezy today with afternoon temperatures reaching upper 80s for most and a few low 90s – the start to our heat wave that may stretch to Sunday.

Skies remain partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight with a very low risk for a spot shower to move through. Wind becomes light to calm and temperatures fall into the upper 60s to low 70s through sunrise.

A First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for extreme heat and humidity! We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with light southwesterly breezes. Dew points should begin around 70, but fall to the lower 60s in the afternoon, which should help boost temperatures into the middle 90s. Even a few upper 90s can’t be ruled out in the valley. With dew points staying in the 60s throughout the day, the heat index in the valley may approach 100 degrees – prompting a Heat Advisory. The Advisory is only in effect for the valley in Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties from 11am to 8pm.

Humidity rises Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Thursday will be another hot day with highs in the low 90s and very humid with dew points in the 70s! If we get some sunshine, it may feel close to 100 again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening with some severe storms possible. Storms may bring damaging wind gusts, small hail or even a tornado. Thursday is also a First Alert Weather Day for heat and the severe threat.

Humidity finally lowers a bit for Friday and Saturday with dew points dipping into the 50s at times, but the heat rolls on with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Humidity rises again Sunday with a heat index potentially approach 100 degrees again. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Sunday night through Monday morning. Humidity looks high Monday to start, but a drier air mass builds throughout the day.

80s and lower humidity looks to be on tap for the middle of next week.

