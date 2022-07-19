Easy air conditioner fixes you can make ahead of the heat wave

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With a heat wave set to take over the Bay State in the coming days, we’re getting answers on what you can do if you’re having trouble with your air conditioner.

“I love A/C more than anything, especially in the summer. I hate summer. I hate being hot more than anything. Yeah, it’s awful, awful. I don’t like it,” said Cassidy Bogacz.

With hot temperatures settling into western Massachusetts this week, a good working air conditioner is important. Western Mass News is getting answers from experts on how to get the most out of your air conditioner and troubleshoot problems at home.

“What people can do on their own is check the filter, make sure that’s clean, but people tend to expect too much out of their air conditioners. A brand-new air conditioner, a premium one, maximum size, isn’t going to bring the temperature down more than about 20 degrees at the most, so if it is near 100 [degrees] outside, your temperature inside is going to be near 80,” said Tim Noonan with Noonan Energy.

His advice for those with that type of air conditioner unit included “close off any unused rooms, keep the shades closed, don’t use your stove or your dryer or anything that is going to create extra heat.”

For those with box air conditioner units, Lou Corteau with Rocky’s Ace Hardware showed us how to check the box units.

“When you buy a new A/C, the first thing you want to make sure you don’t tip it over. They get home and go to put it in the window and it doesn’t blow cold air right away, so you want to make sure that you don’t tip it at any time…Another thing you can do is right in the front here and actually take the front off and you want to make sure your filter is not clogged,” Corteau explained.

Bogacz shares her advice too.

“You do have to clean it regularly or else it…um or a lot of dirt comes out of it, so you do have to clean the filter a lot,” Bogacz said.

Another tool to help keep the cool air in your house is the air conditioner weather seal. This fits around a box air conditioner unit to help seal the gaps.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.