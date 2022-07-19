Getting Answers: concerns over Westfield summer school without A/C

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom and claimed there is no air conditioning at the Westfield Middle School while students attend a summer school program as extreme heat is expected through the rest of the week.

The viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote in an email, in part:

“These classrooms have 10-15 kids in them with teachers from 8:30-1:00 Monday-Thursday with no air conditioning.”

She went on to say:

“With the heat ramping up to be in the 90′s all week, AC should be a requirement in these classrooms to ensure a safe environment for everyone. A school should not be running any summer program if they cannot provide a safe and healthy environment for all.”

Western Mass News took her concerns straight to Westfield Public School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski.

“The air conditioning in this building is not functioning and is slated to be prepared either by the end of the summer or early fall. We have a contract already in place,” Czaporowski explained.

Czaporowski told us that staffing shortages and mechanical part shortages are causing delays to the installation of a new air conditioning system at Westfield Middle School. However, he said the school district is responding accordingly.

“We have portable air conditioning units in the classrooms. We’re using nine classrooms. We have portable air conditioners for five of them. We’re looking to get additional ones and we have fans everywhere and we have the exhaust fans working in the building to bring in fresh air,” Czaporowski added.

In addition, he said the auditorium has air conditioning where students and staff are welcome to cool down. When we stopped by the middle school on Tuesday morning, we did a temperature reading ourselves. The main hallway had a reading of 76.2 degrees.

Czaporowski shared this message for anyone concerned.

“If it’s too warm, we encourage parents that it’s not comfortable enough that you can certainly keep your child home on a really hot day,” Czaporowski said.

Czaporowski added that students and staff will be dismissed early at Westfield Middle School on Wednesday due to the heat advisory in effect.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.