Getting Answers: local residents express frustration in lack of trash pickup

LUDLOW, Mass. - Several viewers reached out with growing frustrations over their garbage not being picked up at their apartment complexes.

It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services.

Western Mass News visited a dumpster located at a duplex apartment in Ludlow. Residents told us that this trash has not been picked up in over three weeks.

“There’s maggots, there’s rodents that are coming in now, and the trash is just overflowing,” said Charlene Stebbins. “What do we do with our trash?”

Stebbins has lived in her Ludlow apartment on Chmura Street for over 6 years. She told Western Mass News that she has never experienced a trash problem like this ever before.

“We ask, we call multiple times, three to four times a week, every day, and it’s the same answer we get: ‘We will have someone there as soon as possible,’ but here it is,” she said.

Stebbins told us that 4 families live in the building and they are all fed up with the trash company, Republic Services, that collects their garbage.

Just last month in East Longmeadow, dozens of people complained about their trash not being picked up by Republic Services for weeks.

Another viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, shared photos with us of the Republic Services dumpsters in her Chicopee condominium complex. She showed us the difference between what it looked like two days ago and what it looked like on Tuesday when she took it upon herself to clean the overflowing trash on her own.

“I know there’s other people that have the same concern, but we need to express it and have our concerns,” Stebbins told us. “I know everyone is having a hard time with the economy right now, but come on, it’s a huge company.”

Western Mass News reached out to Republic Services for answers, and the Arizona-based company told us in a statement in part, quote:

“We experienced staffing shortages as well as unforeseen maintenance issues, which resulted in some delays in some Massachusetts communities. We are working diligently to get caught up with all the routes and will be back on schedule by the beginning of next week.”

“I want this dumpster picked up. Every week, someone come and pick it up,” Stebbins told us. “The weather is starting to get hotter, you know. My daughter can smell it now, and it’s just a gross feeling. It’s hazardous.”

