Greenfield, Capitol Police honor K9 Officer Clarence’s legacy

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Greenfield Police Department, as well as the city of Greenfield, announced the passing of their comfort dog, K9 Officer Clarence.

Both the city and police department posted on social media Tuesday to announce that Officer Clarence officially ended his watch on July 19th following a rapid decline in his health.

The department remembers Officer Clarence as one of the nation’s first police comfort dogs, getting his start after he helped his owner recover from the effects of PTSD. From then on, Officer Clarence was called on to assist others recover from their own PTSD.

Greenfield Police said that Officer Clarence’s talents were noticed at just 18-months-old when he was called into service to assist federal officers responding to the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December of 2012.

His success in comforting federal agents’ stress after Sandy Hook paved the way for his work in Boston following the Boston Marathon bombing.

K9 Officer Clarence in Boston (City of Greenfield)

Police said that Officer Clarence was named the department’s official Police Comfort K9 in the fall of 2013, and he acted as a crisis response dog until March of 2022.

During his career, the department said Officer Clarence was honored on multiple occasions, including in 2013 when he received the NYC Animal Medical Center “Top Dog” Award, which he shared with Barbara Walters, and the Fraternal Order of Police Community Service award. He was also honored by the Robert Kraft family for his work with K9FR.

Officer Clarence also rang the closing bell on Wall Street and was featured on the Times Square Jumbotrons.

He was even named an ambassador for Tails of Hope Foundation, providing him with the opportunity to meet then First Lady Michelle Obama’s staff in 2015.

Recently, he and his handlers traveled to Washington D.C. to provide comfort to President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Congressman Jim McGovern after a Capitol police officer died.

K9 Officer Clarence with President Joe Biden (City of Greenfield)

Officer Clarence continued to lead an illustrious career, even in his off time. He starred in Ford and Ikea commercials, Facebook ads, and even made an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

He was also published numerous times on the Today Show, CNN, Yahoo News, Politico, and, of course, Western Mass News. Greenfield Police said that at one point, “Officer Clarence” trended at #13 on Twitter worldwide.

Police have credited his work as a catalyst for other Police Comfort K9 programs across the United States and said that will be his legacy.

Officer Clarence is remembered by his handlers and co-owners, Greenfield Police Chief William Gordon and Officer Laura Gordon, as well as the rest of the Greenfield Police Department.

Police said that on Tuesday, a flag will fly over the U.S. Capital in his honor.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.