Holyoke man charged after body of murder victim found in Connecticut River

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is facing charges after a murder victim’s body was found earlier this month in the Connecticut River.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Chicopee Police contacted State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office on the morning of Sunday, July 3 after a man’s body was found in the Connecticut River near Catherine Street.

A preliminary investigation was conducted by officers on-scene and once the man’s body was recovered, it appeared that the man may have sustained a gunshot wound. A Holyoke police officer arrived on-scene a short time later and provided information about a missing 18-year-old Holyoke man.

Investigators were able to identify the victim as 18-year-old Elis Vizzcarrondo of Holyoke.

Detectives learned that Vizzcarrondo’s murder took place at a residence on Clemente Street in Holyoke and information led them to apply for and be granted an arrest warrant for Elijah Melendez, 21, of Holyoke.

Melendez was arrested on Thursday, July 14 by local and state authorities. He was arraigned a murder charge on Monday in Holyoke District Court and is being held without the right to bail. He is due back in court on August 22.

