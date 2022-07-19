Local organizations rally around residents of Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at the Springfield Gardens Apartments have been leaning on help from the community as they deal with concerns over their current living conditions.

Residents from Springfield Gardens gathered at the Quadrangle with the help of local organizations Neighbor For Neighbor and Springfield No One Leaves.

After protesting outside the courthouse on Friday, residents from 10 properties met to figure out a game plan moving forward.

Many tenants have reached out to our newsroom in the past few days, telling us they have open code enforcement cases involving their apartments.

We also received these pictures from one resident showing a hole in her ceiling, a mouse in the kitchen, and other damage.

Katie Talbot of Neighbor For Neighbor, who is also a resident at Springfield Gardens, told us that she is working to take action and bring awareness to their cause.

“For far too long in the city, in the state, in this country, tenants have been treated like second class citizens, forced to live in… it’s tiring … and it’s time we organize and do something about it,” Talbot said.

Since Springfield Gardens took over two and a half years ago, officials told us that they have invested about $2.5 million into the property. They also said that they have had to go to housing court dozens of times in order to access to units to complete repairs.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.