MGM Springfield donates bottled water to provide relief from heat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield donated bottled water Tuesday as temperatures rise this week.

In all, eight pallets totaling 1,000 cases of water were donated to multiple locations throughout the city.

One of those locations was the Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street.

“It’s so important for the kids to go to cool off and make friends and spend their summer vacation in a positive place,” said Vincent Borelio, Executive Director of Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

“We’re gonna be able to keep a lot of folks in a very good place at a tough time, and we are honored to be able to be part of the community, honored to be able to help during a time of need,” said President of MGM Springfield Chris Kelly.

Bottles of water were also donated to the South End Community Center on Marble Street.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.