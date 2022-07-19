Advertisement

Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont

Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson(Mass. State Police)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, VT (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police report that the body of a missing Harvard woman has been found in Vermont.

Mary Anderson, 23, was last seen in Hudson, NH on Saturday. She was driving a navy blue Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates.

The truck was found with her body Tuesday morning in Brattleboro, VT.

A cause of death has not been released.

Mass. State Police said they are assisting Vermont State Police in the investigation.

Police added that they are now looking for Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Matthew Davis of Fitchburg.

Matthew Davis
Matthew Davis(Mass. State Police)

Vermont State Police said Davis may have information regarding the investigation. He has connections to the Pittsfield area and is described as being five 5′6″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police at (802) 722-6400 or 911.

