President Biden to visit Massachusetts on Wednesday

(WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden will be in the Bay State on Wednesday.

According to the White House, the president is scheduled to visit a closed power plant in Somerset where he will deliver remarks “on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

His visit comes less than a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a trip to Massachusetts. She will be in Connecticut on Wednesday for a visit with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

