President Biden to visit Massachusetts on Wednesday
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden will be in the Bay State on Wednesday.
According to the White House, the president is scheduled to visit a closed power plant in Somerset where he will deliver remarks “on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”
His visit comes less than a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a trip to Massachusetts. She will be in Connecticut on Wednesday for a visit with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.