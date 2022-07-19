Advertisement

President Biden to visit Massachusetts on Wednesday

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden(MGN Online / President Biden / Twitter)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden will be in the Bay State on Wednesday.

According to the White House, the president is scheduled to visit a closed power plant in Somerset where he will deliver remarks “on tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

His visit comes less than a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a trip to Massachusetts. She will be in Connecticut on Wednesday for a visit with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springfield DPW recycling bin
Springfield announces early waste collection Wednesday due to heat
The Massachusetts State House in Boston
Massachusetts lawmakers approve more than $52B budget plan
Health Tips Tuesday: back-to-school checkups for your kids
Health Tips Tuesday: back-to-school checkups for your kids
The CDC announced that the reported number of monkeypox cases worldwide has surpassed 1,000.
Massachusetts makes monkeypox vax available at more sites