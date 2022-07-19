Springfield announces early waste collection Wednesday due to heat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Department of Public Works has announced that solid waste collection will begin early Wednesday due to the heat.

Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection will begin at 5:30 a.m.

If you live in Springfield, you’re being asked to put out your bins no later than that time.

That includes scheduled bulk collection as well.

