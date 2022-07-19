Advertisement

Springfield announces early waste collection Wednesday due to heat

Springfield DPW recycling bin
Springfield DPW recycling bin(Western Mass News / File)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Department of Public Works has announced that solid waste collection will begin early Wednesday due to the heat.

Trash, recycling, and yard waste collection will begin at 5:30 a.m.

If you live in Springfield, you’re being asked to put out your bins no later than that time.

That includes scheduled bulk collection as well.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Massachusetts State House in Boston
Massachusetts lawmakers approve more than $52B budget plan
Health Tips Tuesday: back-to-school checkups for your kids
Health Tips Tuesday: back-to-school checkups for your kids
The CDC announced that the reported number of monkeypox cases worldwide has surpassed 1,000.
Massachusetts makes monkeypox vax available at more sites
Health Tips Tuesday: back-to-school checkups for your kids
Health Tips Tuesday: back-to-school checkups for your kids