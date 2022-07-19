A stretch of high heat and humidity starts Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A batch of showers and a few rumbles of thunder move across western Mass tonight with a cold front. Behind the front, humidity only lowers slightly and temperatures fall to the 60s to near 70 through sunrise. Skies gradually clear out as the sun comes up.

Our first heat wave of the season looks to be on tap this week and possibly begins Tuesday. Temperatures warm fast with good sunshine on tap and highs climb to around 90 in the afternoon. Humidity remains high throughout the week and we don’t look to see any relief until the end of the week.

The hottest day this week should be Wednesday with highs reaching lower to middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains high, so the heat index may climb into the upper 90s-prompting a possible heat advisory. Wednesday also features a lot of sun and little breeze, so prolonged time outside could become dangerous.

While Thursday looks hot again, humidity gets higher ahead of a cold front that will likely bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms. Temps may still hit 90 in the early afternoon, shortly followed by a severe weather risk-another likely First Alert Weather Day.

Storms wrap up Thursday night and humidity lowers for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures may max out again in the lower 90s both days with some sunshine. Humidity rises again over the weekend and a few showers and storms are possible late Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.