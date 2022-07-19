Advertisement

Stuff the Bus 2022

Stuff the Bus
Stuff the Bus(Western Mass News)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is helping Peter Pan Bus Lines and the United Way of Pioneer Valley stuff the bus!  

Bring school supplies to our studios on Liberty Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 5.  

See below for a list of needed items:

  • Colored Pencils
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Glue sticks
  • Hand held pencil sharpeners
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Loose leaf notebook paper
  • Markers
  • No. 2 Pencils
  • Pencil cases
  • Pencil top erasers
  • Pocket folders
  • Post it Notes
  • Rulers
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Three ring binders (1″)

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Feeling close to 100 degrees at times Wednesday and Thursday!
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
The Easthampton Parks and Recreation Department was not able to find the 5 to 8 lifeguards they...
Lifeguard shortage keeps Easthampton pool closed for third year in a row
With a heat wave set to take over the Bay State in the coming days, we’re getting answers on...
Easy air conditioner fixes you can make ahead of the heat wave
This comes after it was announced that the popular toy store was once again making a come back.
Toys “R” Us coming to Macy’s at Holyoke Mall
A viewer reached out to our newsroom and claimed there is no air conditioning at the Westfield...
Getting Answers: concerns over Westfield summer school without A/C