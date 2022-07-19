Stuff the Bus 2022
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is helping Peter Pan Bus Lines and the United Way of Pioneer Valley stuff the bus!
Bring school supplies to our studios on Liberty Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 5.
See below for a list of needed items:
- Colored Pencils
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Glue sticks
- Hand held pencil sharpeners
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Loose leaf notebook paper
- Markers
- No. 2 Pencils
- Pencil cases
- Pencil top erasers
- Pocket folders
- Post it Notes
- Rulers
- Spiral Notebooks
- Three ring binders (1″)
