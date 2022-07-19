Stuff the Bus 2022

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is helping Peter Pan Bus Lines and the United Way of Pioneer Valley stuff the bus!

Bring school supplies to our studios on Liberty Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 5.

See below for a list of needed items:

Colored Pencils

Composition books

Crayons

Glue sticks

Hand held pencil sharpeners

Highlighters

Index cards

Loose leaf notebook paper

Markers

No. 2 Pencils

Pencil cases

Pencil top erasers

Pocket folders

Post it Notes

Rulers

Spiral Notebooks

Three ring binders (1″)

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.