Town by Town: Rays of Hope donation, car seat installations, horse competition

(WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police are helping parents protect their precious cargo.

The Springfield barracks is currently offering free car seat installations and inspections.

The seats will be looked at by a certified car seat technician, who will also provide instruction and guidance on installation and child passenger safety.

The event is running until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the barracks on Liberty Street.

In Holyoke, Gary Rome Hyundai continued to celebrate its 25th anniversary by making a donation to Rays of Hope.

The winner of an in-house employee raffle chose Rays of Hope as the recipient of Tuesday’s donation.

Gary Rome Hyundai has been a longtime supporter of Rays of Hope, which includes their ‘Drive Pink’ campaign, which has raised $25,000 for the organization since 2018.

Since 1994, Rays of Hope has been helping people in the fight against breast cancer.

In West Springfield, the American Quarter Horse Region 6 Championship is underway at Eastern State Exposition fairgrounds.

Region 6 includes all of the New England states, as well as the Maritimes and Quebec.

The championships started Tuesday and will run through July 24.

Along with the competition, participants also get to take part in an exhibitor party, stall decorating, and youth activities.

