Toys “R” Us coming to Macy’s at Holyoke Mall

This comes after it was announced that the popular toy store was once again making a come back.
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has confirmed that the Macy’s in the Holyoke Mall will be getting a Toys “R” Us store.

Toys “R” Us went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018 and has since held a few pop up locations.

Now, thanks to a partnership, Toys “R” Us stores will be inside Macy’s nationwide.

While a timeline for the Holyoke Mall location has not been released yet, rollouts of the partnership are expected to start later this month.

