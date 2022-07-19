UMass Amherst making changes to COVID-19 testing program

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst has announced an upcoming change to its COVID-19 testing on-campus.

The university said that starting Monday, August 1, PCR testing will now be available for those with symptoms or known exposures.

Elective PCR testing, such as a test needed for travel, will now cost $25.

UMass added that it will continue to provide free rapid at-home test kits available until their supplies run out.

Any member of the UMass community that tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to report their positive tests to testing@umass.edu.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.