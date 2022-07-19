Advertisement

UMass Amherst making changes to COVID-19 testing program

WGGB UMass Amherst Generic new 041822
WGGB UMass Amherst Generic new 041822(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass Amherst has announced an upcoming change to its COVID-19 testing on-campus.

The university said that starting Monday, August 1, PCR testing will now be available for those with symptoms or known exposures.

Elective PCR testing, such as a test needed for travel, will now cost $25.

UMass added that it will continue to provide free rapid at-home test kits available until their supplies run out.

Any member of the UMass community that tests positive for COVID-19 is asked to report their positive tests to testing@umass.edu.

