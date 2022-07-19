Advertisement

West Springfield Town Council votes to allow retail cannabis sales in city

Cannabis
Cannabis(MGN)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Town Council voted to allow the sale of retail marijuana at their meeting Monday night.

The council also voted to amend multiple ordinances relating to retail cannabis.

The first amendment ensures that a 500 foot buffer will exist between a cannabis establishment and a school or park.

The second amendment ensures that a cannabis establishment can not be 300 feet from a pre-existing residential structure.

Finally, the third amendment ensures that there can only be up to three total marijuana establishments in the city.

