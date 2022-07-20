Agawam Little League hosts Jimmy Fund Baseball Tournament

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Little League began hosting the Jimmy Fund Baseball Tournament at Memorial Field 1 and 2 on School Street Tuesday evening.

The tournament spans through Sunday with different age groups playing games over the course of the week.

The goal is to raise money for the Jimmy Fund.

Western Mass News stopped by to catch some of the action, and also chatted with A.J. Christopher, President of Agawam Little League.

“It’s a great opportunity. My dad passed from cancer, and we know many people in our community and everyone here has been affected by cancer,” Christopher said. “So, any way we can give back, raise some funding and awareness, as well as keep an interest in the game of baseball going, is a great opportunity for everyone involved.”

The Jimmy Fund is made up of community-based fundraising events and other programs that benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

