Amherst Police introduce new comfort dog
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Police Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their comfort dogs.
On Tuesday, a memorial was held for K-9 officer Winston on what would have been his second birthday.
While they celebrated his life, they introduced a new life and announced the addition of Winston’s legacy, K-9 Auggie.
The department said they’re overjoyed to have a new pup join the squad.
They added that they hope Auggie will embody Winston by bringing comfort and joy to everybody he meets.
