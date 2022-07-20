Advertisement

Amherst Police introduce new comfort dog

The department said they’re overjoyed to have a new pup join the squad.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Police Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their comfort dogs.

On Tuesday, a memorial was held for K-9 officer Winston on what would have been his second birthday.

While they celebrated his life, they introduced a new life and announced the addition of Winston’s legacy, K-9 Auggie.

They added that they hope Auggie will embody Winston by bringing comfort and joy to everybody he meets.

