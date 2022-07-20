Biden challenges Mass. leaders to combat climate change

SOMERSET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Biden paid a visit to Massachusetts Wednesday to discuss his plan to tackle climate change.

He made remarks about tackling the climate crisis at the closed Brayton Point Power Plant in Somerset and was joined by Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

In his speech Wednesday, he called on local leaders to get behind his message to fight climate change.

“We need all governors in the mix,” President Biden said. “We need public utility commissioners and state agencies, we need electric utilities and developers to stand up and be part of the solution. Don’t be a roadblock. We all have a duty right now, to our economy, to our competitiveness in the world.”

President Biden said he will do everything he can as president to fight climate change, despite no action by Congress.

“I will do everything in my power to clean our air and water, protect our people’s health, to win the clean energy future,” he said. “This, again, sounds like hyperbole. Our children and grandchildren are counting on us, not a joke. Not a joke. If we don’t keep it below 1.5 degrees centigrade, we lose it all. We don’t get to turn it around.”

Brayton Point is an old coal-fired power plant, but it is on its way to becoming a manufacturing hub for undersea cables that will support the Massachusetts offshore wind industry.

This, according to President Biden, is a step in the right direction.

