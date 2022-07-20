Camps working to keep campers cool amid scorching summer heat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the hottest stretch of summer has arrived, some local summer camps are ramping up efforts to keep their campers cool.

“We’ve got close to 300 kids, but given the hot weather today, it’s a bit lower. I think kids are staying inside,” said Sarah Goldstein at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

Western Mass News caught up with Goldstein, who said they are taking extra safety measures to keep their campers cool.

“We are typically mostly an outdoor camp, but given that it’s so hot outside, we keep a close eye out on that heat index and we have moved some activities inside and then we do some water games outside. Water balloons are a big hit around here,” Goldstein explained.

Goldstein told us the camp staff also keeps a close eye on campers’ water intake and refills their water jugs placed throughout the campus. She said they communicate with any concerned parents frequently.

“I know that there are a lot of parents who get concerned when the weather gets this hot, so a lot of them are just curious what our strategies are to keeping the kids cool,” Goldstein noted.

Our First Alert meteorologists said temperatures are expected to be in the 90s through the end of the week, so we asked Goldstein if these safety measures will remain in place.

“We take it day-by-day and hour-by-hour, so we check regularly what the heat index is and we will make the decision as needed, but we’re keeping a close eye on it,” Goldstein said.

