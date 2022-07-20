Advertisement

Crews respond to fire on Tourigny Street in Springfield

Tourigny Street Fire 071922
Tourigny Street Fire 071922(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Tourigny Street Tuesday night for reports of a house fire.

Our Western Mass News Crew arrived around 10:30 p.m. and saw several emergency vehicles already on scene with crews at work.

Officials said that the fire has since been extinguished.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported, but one occupant has been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

No cause has been reported at this time.

The Springfield Arson and Bom Squad are investigating.

Western Mass News will continue to bring you updates on air and online as they enter our newsroom.

