Crews respond to fire on Tourigny Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Tourigny Street Tuesday night for reports of a house fire.

Our Western Mass News Crew arrived around 10:30 p.m. and saw several emergency vehicles already on scene with crews at work.

Officials said that the fire has since been extinguished.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported, but one occupant has been displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

No cause has been reported at this time.

The Springfield Arson and Bom Squad are investigating.

