Crowds, protestors gather for President Biden’s visit to Massachusetts

SOMERSET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - President Biden visited Massachusetts on Wednesday to address climate change concerns. He was greeted by hundreds of Bay State residents on his way in.

During his visit to Somerset, the president gave remarks about his plan to tackle climate change. The event took place here at the closed down Brayton Point power plant.

Western Mass News cameras were rolling as President Biden’s motorcade got off the highway on his way to the event.

Hundreds of people lined the streets on the way in with hopes of catching a glimpse of him.

“How often do you get to see the president drive by you? So, if we get to see that, we’ll count that as a win,” said Tanya Medeiros of Swansea.

Other people protested with signs. Melissa Terra of Somerset got people together to show their outrage for Biden’s policies in hopes he might catch a glimpse of their protests.

“A lot of people believe that they don’t like the gas prices, the formula shortage, the food shortages. This is a way for people to say how they feel and let Biden know that some of us don’t appreciate some of their policies,” Terra added.

