Advertisement

‘Encanto: Sing-Along Film Concert Tour’ comes to Hartford in August

The "Encanto Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" is coming to Hartford in August.
The "Encanto Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" is coming to Hartford in August.(Live Nation / Disney)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The “Encanto: Sing Along Film Concert Tour” is stopping in Hartford next month.

The concert will be held at XFINITY Theatre on Friday, August 19.

“During the tour, the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning film will come to life in a one-of-a-kind interactive performance, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band playing the entirety of  the beloved soundtrack,” said Live Nation.

The Tour is making stops in 31 cities around the U.S. this summer.

Tickets are available here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigators in Westfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Police: suspect fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s account
Treysean Perry
Springfield man arrested on drug charge
Damion Hackett
Springfield Police seize gun from suspect wearing GPS bracelet
Liyanae Diaz
Springfield Police searching for 12-year-old runaway