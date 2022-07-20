‘Encanto: Sing-Along Film Concert Tour’ comes to Hartford in August

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The “Encanto: Sing Along Film Concert Tour” is stopping in Hartford next month.

The concert will be held at XFINITY Theatre on Friday, August 19.

“During the tour, the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award®-winning film will come to life in a one-of-a-kind interactive performance, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band playing the entirety of the beloved soundtrack,” said Live Nation.

The Tour is making stops in 31 cities around the U.S. this summer.

Tickets are available here.

