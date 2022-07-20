Getting Answers: trash fines for Holyoke property owners

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is urging property owners to keep the community clean. Otherwise, they will have to pay a fine that could be hundreds of dollars.

“We have to do something with people who have no conscience about this problem,” said Ericka Roman of Holyoke.

In efforts to clean up the city of Holyoke, Western Mass News is getting answers on what city officials are doing to hold property owners accountable. Garcia said those owners have a lot of responsibility.

“Not just on your private property, but also common areas: sidewalks, public right aways. A lot of folks don’t know that the city is not responsible to maintain and repair and fix alley ways. Alley ways are responsible to the property owners that bought them. There are folks that don’t know this,” Garcia said.

Roman shared her frustration with the trash situation in her area.

“Some people come from everywhere or nowhere with trash in their trunks and throw it in our dumpsters,” Roman noted.

We asked her thoughts on property owners being held accountable.

“I’m fine with that because our landlord is always keeping this area pretty clean, but our problem with our trash is that it’s not our trash,” Roman added.

Holyoke City Solicitor Lisa Ball told Western Mass News that there are several steps in the fining process.

“So traditionally, a complaint would be made perhaps to the, generally to the board of health…but they do get a warning. If they are unable to make any contact or do anything after getting a warning, then there are fines that are staggered, so first fine is $100, then they go up from there they could go up $200 to $300 and then they eventually go to housing court if we aren’t able to get the property cleaned up,” Ball explained.

However, if a property owner is unable to keep property maintained, Ball said, “Perhaps is there is a disability or someone is elderly, so they are really terrific with working with them, to help them if they need help to get their property cleaned up.”

Garcia told us why this needs to be done.

“The goal here is to be proactive and remind folks of their responsibility and not just because it’s the local law, but it’s the right thing to do for each other as neighbors and as well as the environment,” Garcia explained.

