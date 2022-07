(WGGB/WSHM) - A jury has been selected in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

The West Springfield man is accused of causing a crash in New Hampshire that resulted in the death of seven motorcyslists.

The jury will visit the crash site on July 25 and the trial will offically begin the following day on July 26.

