Dangerous heat back Thursday along with a severe storm threat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A First Alert Weather Day as we are now in an extended stretch of intense heat and humidity. The feel-like temperatures this afternoon are close to 100 in the valley with temperatures in the mid 90s and dew points in the mid 60s.

Tonight stays warm with clear skies early and more clouds drifting in overnight. Humid for sure with dew points rising to around 70. Low temperatures dip into the upper 60s and low 70s by sunrise.

A Heat Advisory is in effect again Thursday from Noon to 8pm for temperatures in the low 90s and dew points in the 70s-which will make it feel close to 100 degrees. Another First Alert Weather Day for the dangerous heat, but also the threat for severe thunderstorms .

Thursday begins sunny to partly cloudy, allowing temps to warm quickly. Highs should occur in the early afternoon, reaching low 90s for most. Humidity will be nearing tropical levels ahead of an approaching cold front, which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area by the afternoon. Timing may be as early as Noon or 1pm, but most likely from 4pm through to the evening. Straight-line, damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but there’s also a low risk for hail and a tornado. Skies clear out and dew points drop behind the front Thursday night.

While humidity will be much more comfortable Friday, it will still be hot with low 90s expected under full sun. Temperatures actually continue to climb heading into the weekend with mid-90s possible both Saturday and Sunday and even some upper 90s could be seen. Humidity on the rise Sunday, which may bring our heat index in the valley back to 100 degrees. A few storms are possible later in the day and some may be severe.

Next week begins humid and unsettled with a continued chance for showers as a cold front slowly moves southward. A much drier air mass finally arrives through mid-week with temperatures returning to near normal.

