Police seek help identifying Springfield robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a robbery last month in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the robbery took place at a convenience store on the 900 block of Belmont Avenue in June.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

