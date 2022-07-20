Advertisement

Police seek help identifying Springfield robbery suspect

Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a robbery...
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused in a robbery last month in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the robbery took place at a convenience store on the 900 block of Belmont Avenue in June.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

