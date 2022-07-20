Police: suspect fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s account

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Westfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from a checking accoung.

Westfield Police said that the suspect walked into TD Bank on Main Street on July 7 and used a fake ID with the victim’s name and the suspect’s picture on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Williams at Westfield Police at (413) 642-9384 or via email.

