Police: suspect fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s account

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators in Westfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from a checking accoung.

Westfield Police said that the suspect walked into TD Bank on Main Street on July 7 and used a fake ID with the victim’s name and the suspect’s picture on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Williams at Westfield Police at (413) 642-9384 or via email.

