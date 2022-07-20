Professional indoor lacrosse team coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A new professional sports team is soon heading to Springfield.

The city will host an indoor lacrosse, or “box lacrosse,” team as early as this December.

The professional box lacrosse association, or PBLA, is set to begin its first season of play with 7 teams, each playing a 14-game schedule.

There will be 3 teams in New York, including Syracuse and Binghamton; Trenton, New Jersey; Hampton Roads, Virginia; Charlotte, North Carolina; and a team here in New England, which will split their home games between Springfield and Manchester, New Hampshire.

Western Mass News sat down with the league’s commissioner, Steve Donner, who talked about this unique model.

“Why not break up a schedule into two arenas, maybe even a third, to introduce the game, the lacrosse game, into New England and really widen the audience, because in a sense, this team will be New England’s pro team,” Donner said.

The league was just announced this month, and Donner told Western Mass News that lacrosse participation, particularly in New England, is booming and the PBLA will give American lacrosse players who have competed at the highest level of college lacrosse an opportunity to play professionally indoors.

There’s been no official announcement on a venue, but Donner, who owned an AHL franchise for over a decade in Rochester, New York, said the Thunderbirds’ success this season played a big factor in people believing Springfield could field a team for this new league.

“Loved what local ownership has done with the team in the last five years,” Donner said. “We watched with tremendous interest and excitement, watched the run in the Calder Cup and the excitement that the entire community had around it.”

Donner added that there is plenty of exciting news regarding the team’s schedule and ticket sales coming soon. There is even an opportunity for you to submit ideas for the team’s name.

