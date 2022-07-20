Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern.

Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from the previous week’s. According to the latest data, cases are up by 127.

“The numbers, as I was projecting… I had expected there to be over 200,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told us. “However, it is less than that, which is good news.”

Caulton-Harris said that the recent COVID-19 data is better news than she thought, but she is still concerned.

From the start of June to mid-June, cases were on a downward trend. Then last week, there was a spike in cases. There were 264 from the week of July 3rd, then 391 the week of July 10th. That marks an increase of 127 cases.

We asked Caulton-Harris if she anticipates the return of an indoor mask mandate for the city.

“The city of Springfield does not anticipate going to an indoor mask mandate,” she told us. “However, we continue to ask our residents to be vigilant.”

Springfield residents like Miguel Roman are still slightly worried about COVID-19. He still wears a mask when going into indoor public spaces.

“When it first came out, people were dropping like flies, and I could say I was scared, yes,” Roman said. “But now, to me, things are more under control. I’m still nervous about it.”

For Karen Hall, she mentioned that the virus is still in the air.

“It’s still not clear, and people are still getting affected by it,” she said. “There are still symptoms going around, and now, they come out with this new shot to take and every shot everyone is taking is still not curing it. We’re still getting it.”

Caulton-Harris’s advice is to be aware of your health circumstances because no one is safe.

“I want to get the message that everyone is at risk for COVID and that there is no age group that is not vulnerable to this particular virus, so everyone is at risk, and everyone, protect yourself. That’s critical,” she said.

Caulton-Harris added that getting your COVID-19 vaccines, wearing a mask when needed, and washing your hands also plays a part in staying COVID-free.

