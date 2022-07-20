Springfield man arrested on drug charge
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a suspect wanted on drug charges.
Investigators said 26-year-old Treysean Perry was arrested early Wednesday morning on High Street.
Last week, detectives allegedly saw him selling crack-cocaine before evading officers.
Perry has been charged with one count of distribution of a Class B drug.
