Springfield man arrested on drug charge

Treysean Perry
Treysean Perry(Springfield Police)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a suspect wanted on drug charges.

Investigators said 26-year-old Treysean Perry was arrested early Wednesday morning on High Street.

Last week, detectives allegedly saw him selling crack-cocaine before evading officers.

Perry has been charged with one count of distribution of a Class B drug.

