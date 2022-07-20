Springfield man arrested on drug charge

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a suspect wanted on drug charges.

Investigators said 26-year-old Treysean Perry was arrested early Wednesday morning on High Street.

Last week, detectives allegedly saw him selling crack-cocaine before evading officers.

Perry has been charged with one count of distribution of a Class B drug.

