Advertisement

Springfield Police searching for 12-year-old runaway

Liyanae Diaz
Liyanae Diaz(Springfield Police)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a young girl who ran away from the South End Community Center in Springfield.

Police said 12-year-old Liyanae Diaz of West Springfield was reported after visiting the center on Marble Street and not returning home.

She is approximately 5′2′' with brown hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re being asked to contact the Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigators in Westfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who...
Police: suspect fraudulently withdrew thousands of dollars from victim’s account
The "Encanto Sing-Along Film Concert Tour" is coming to Hartford in August.
‘Encanto: Sing-Along Film Concert Tour’ comes to Hartford in August
Treysean Perry
Springfield man arrested on drug charge
Damion Hackett
Springfield Police seize gun from suspect wearing GPS bracelet