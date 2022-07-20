Springfield Police searching for 12-year-old runaway
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a young girl who ran away from the South End Community Center in Springfield.
Police said 12-year-old Liyanae Diaz of West Springfield was reported after visiting the center on Marble Street and not returning home.
She is approximately 5′2′' with brown hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re being asked to contact the Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.