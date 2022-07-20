Springfield Police searching for 12-year-old runaway

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a young girl who ran away from the South End Community Center in Springfield.

Police said 12-year-old Liyanae Diaz of West Springfield was reported after visiting the center on Marble Street and not returning home.

She is approximately 5′2′' with brown hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re being asked to contact the Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300

