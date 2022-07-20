Springfield Police seize gun from suspect wearing GPS bracelet

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested a repeat offender Tuesday night during a traffic stop.

Investigators said 26-year-old Damion Hackett was driving with a suspended license and without an inspection sticker on Main Street. They added that officers originally stopped him because his car had excessive tint.

Inside the car, officers reportedly found a loaded firearm.

Police said that at the time of his arrest, Hackett was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet for previous open gun charges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.