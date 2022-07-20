Tensions mount as residents demand change to conditions at Springfield Gardens

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With mounting frustrations over living conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments, residents are coming together to develop a game plan and take action.

Western Mass News has heard from several residents over the last few weeks who have reached out to us, asking for help. They told us that through strength in numbers, they are hoping for change.

“We live in it every day. We get sick every day,” said resident Crystal Greenberg. “We shouldn’t have to live like this.”

Greenberg, a Springfield Gardens property resident, told Western Mass News that she has dealt with cockroaches, mice, property damage, and health concerns over current living conditions.

“My son has been diagnosed with full-blown asthma and they don’t diagnose children under 3, and he’s just turned 2,” Greenberg said.

She added that she is currently on her third code enforcement.

Last week, residents held a protest outside Springfield Housing Court. Local officials, including Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Carlos González, shared their involvement with Western Mass News.

Now, residents are coming together to make a change.

“For far too long in this city, in this state, and across the country, tenants have been treated like second-class citizens, being forced to live in homes that make us sick,” said Katie Talbot, lead organizer for Neighbor to Neighbor in Western Massachusetts.

Talbot met with over a dozen residents at the Springfield Quadrangle on Tuesday evening.

“Right now, we’re talking with Springfield Gardens residents and really wanted to show that they’re not alone in this,” she told us. “There’s tenants across the city that are facing the same thing.”

Even community leaders from Holyoke stopped by to show their support.

“You have a right, you have a voice, and do not stay quiet,” Jessie Cruz of Neighbor to Neighbor in Holyoke said. “You’re not alone.”

While she did not reveal the specifics, Talbot said that the wheels are in motion to take action for a problem that stretches well beyond the city limits.

“We need some better accountability for landlords,” she told us. “We need better protections for tenants. We need a Tenants Bill of Rights and an Office of Tenant Protection in Massachusetts, so that people don’t have to keep living like this.”

After multiple requests for comment, we finally heard back from the property managers’ attorney, Rich Herbert, yesterday. In a statement made to Western Mass News, they said in part, quote:

“We wish it were as simple as knocking on the door and making the repairs. Maintenance is routinely prohibited from accessing units. Sometimes, access is needed into multiple units in order to locate and address issues. We have had to file over thirty cases and motions in the housing court in order to get access to units to complete repairs.”

