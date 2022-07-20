Thunderbirds announce home opener for upcoming season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced when they will hit home ice for the first time in the upcoming season.

The team said Wednesday that they will face the Bridgeport Islanders at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, October 15 at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds will look to make another playoff run after being crowned AHL Eastern Conference Champions last season after defeating the Laval Rocket in their best-of-seven game series. The T-Birds fell short of winning the Calder Cup when they lost to the Chicago Wolves in that best-of-seven series 4-1.

The full 2022-2023 AHL season schedule is expected to be announced on Thursday.

