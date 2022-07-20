Town by Town: soup kitchen donation, Bird scooters, and Colombian flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, West Springfield, and Holyoke.

One local car dealership is collecting goods to help those in need.

Curry Nissan in Chicopee is teaming up with Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry to help feed the community.

For every vehicle sold, the dealership will donate $35 to Lorraine’s to help in their efforts.

Residents can also drop off non-perishable items in the Curry Nissan showroom.

Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry has served the Chicopee community for more than 30 years.

There’s a new way to get around West Springfield.

Mayor Will Reichelt announced the arrival of Bird scooters.

The electric scooters can be reserved through the Bird app up to 30 minutes before you need to use it.

Once the QR code is confirmed on your phone, you can hit the throttle on the right to start, and of course, use the brakes to slow down.

According to ridester.com, riders pay an unlocking fee and then a small price for every minute the scooter is in your possession.

Town by town takes us to Holyoke where the city recognized Colombia’s Independence Day.

For the sixth year in a row, officials held a ceremony at City Hall which included a proclamation from Mayor Joshua Garcia and the raising of the Colombian flag.

Colombia’s Declaration of Independence from Spain happened on July 20, 1810.

